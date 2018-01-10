Opposition Targets Mehbooba Mufti Government Over Civilian Killing

A huge row erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly today as the opposition National Conference protested the killing of a civilian in south Kashmir and targeted the state government. Opposition lawmakers held up banners in the assembly and disrupted question hour before walking out of the House."Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti should understand the gravity of the situation and give a statement in the House. It is amazing that this government is headed by a lady whose entire political foundation was based on raising issues of human rights and excesses by security forces and today that she has done a complete 180 degree turn," National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah told NDTV.The state government has dismissed the allegations, saying the "opposition walkout shows it has no issues to discuss in the House". Deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh told NDTV that a magisterial probe has been ordered into the civilian killing and all measures are being taken to prevent such incidents from taking place.On Tuesday, a 20-year-old was killed as security forces fired at a mob gathered to protest the death of a man hit by a Border Security Force vehicle at Khudwani in south Kashmir. The young man, Khalid Ahmad, was hit by a bullet in the neck.