'Kasam Khuda Ki...': On 'Bigg Boss', Salman Khan Alludes To Death Threats

Actor Salman Khan has received several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Actor Salman Khan has in a lighter vein alluded to what's happening in his life - amid threats by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang - while anchoring the reality show Bigg Boss.

On Friday, Salman Khan was threatened allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 5 crore to "end the enmity". A WhatsApp message sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police warned that if the money is not paid, then the actor's fate would be worse than that of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was murdered recently, allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi gang members.

"Yaar, kasam khuda ki, what all I am going through in my life and I have to handle this," Salman Khan said in Bigg Boss, referring to bickering among the contestants.

His comment was also seen as alluding to the threats he has been dealing with in recent times, comparing it to the challenging task of steering the reality show.

The Mumbai Police has arrested several accused, who are allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, for plotting to kill actor Salman Khan.

Police sources said one of the arrested accused had been in touch with a Pakistan-based handler to plan the attack, which would include the use of guns such as the AK series assault rifles, smuggled from the neighbouring country.

" Yaar, Qasam khuda ki what all I am going through in my life and I have to come and handle this " #Salmankhan on Weekend ka Vaar "



Professionalism on It's Peak 🙌@BeingSalmanKhan#Biggboss18pic.twitter.com/xbwJoieo41 — Just Raj..! (@iBeingRaj_) October 19, 2024

Earlier this year, the Navi Mumbai police filed a first information report (FIR) against 18 people allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for plotting to kill Salman Khan. The FIR followed a shocking incident in which members of the gang fired outside Salman Khan's Bandra home.