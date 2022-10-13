Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, Quotes And Messages

Karwa Chauth 2022: This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13

Karwa Chauth is an important festival among Hindus. On this occasion, married women observe nirjala fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long lives of their husbands. Karwa Chauth is widely celebrated in the northern and western parts of the country. The festival is celebrated on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar.

This year Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13. On this day married women dress up and look their prettiest. The women worship Karwa Maata and break the fast only after moon sighting in the evening. Here are some messages and wishes that you can share on Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth Wishes and Messages

“May the moonlight of Karwa Chauth bring along eternal happiness and love in your married life. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Karwa Chauth. Have a wonderful day.”

“I wish your fasting is compensated with a big and beautiful gift. Happy Karwa Chauth to you.”

“Happy Karwa Chauth to my friend. May you and your better half be always blessed with love and happiness.”

“There was something special about you that made me fall head over heels in love. Happy Karwa Chauth, dear husband.”

“Sweetheart, just take that one step and I'll walk 1000 miles with you. Happy Karwa Chauth.”

“To my forever moon, you make my heart swoon. Happy Karwa Chauth.”

“Marriage is known as the two-way road where one soul travels with two hearts. Happy Karwa Chauth.”

“May you two always celebrate togetherness like this. Happy Karwa Chauth.”

“Mutual admiration, enormous respect, equal attraction, and unconditional love. This is all I ever expect from this relationship. Happy Karwa Chauth, life partner.”