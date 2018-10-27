Karwa Chauth 2018: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images And Whatsapp Status

Karwa Chauth 2018: Moonrise time is 8:15 PM.

Karwa Chauth or Karva Chauth, a Hindu festival, celebrates a woman's devotion towards her husband. The day is observed mostly in northern parts of India when a married woman or a girl of marriageable age observe a day-long nirjala fast (without food or water) for the safety and long life of their husbands. Unmarried women fast on the day for their prospective grooms. Women break the fast only after offering prayers to the moon. Women adorn themselves in beautiful clothes and apply henna on their hands. They are also given gifts by their mothers-in-law and parents.

Here are some of the messages, SMS, Facebook greetings and Whatsapp Statuses that you can use and share on Karva Chauth:

1. Aap donon ki jodi kabhi na toote, khuda kare aap ek doosre se kabhi na roothein, yuhin ek hokar, aap ye zindagi bitaayein, aapki khushiyan ek pal ke liye bhi na chhootein. Shubh Karwa Chauth.

2. Happy Karwa Chauth to all the beautiful women!

3. Ye kaisa rishta hai saat pheron se bana, jis se shikwa hota hai unhi se pyaar hota hai! Happy Karwa Chauth!

4. May this day strengthen the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long marital life.

5. Day seems long and Moon doesn't show, thirsty, hungry, yet on the go. Salute Indian women for their sacrifice and love an incarnation of goddesses from heaven above. Happy Karwachauth!

6. Karva Chauth is not only an age old tradition but a confidence which a loving and doting wife has on her faith, love, and care for her husband. Happy Karwa Chauth to all the strong ladies!

7. Saath aapka bane rahe sang, jaise chaand apni chaandni sang. Karwa Chauth ke iss paawan parv par, khushiyon ke saath bani rahe umang. Happy Karwa Chauth!



8. May the moon light flood your life with happiness, joy, peace and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth!