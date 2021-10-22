Karva Chauth 2021: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Rise Time

Karva Chauth 2021 will be celebrated on Sunday, October 24 (Representational)

Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival centred around the institution of marriage. It is an auspicious occasion for Indian women when they fast, do special puja and read verses or katha praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Women fast without food and water from sunrise to moonrise. The ritual holds major significance for newlyweds.

Karva Chauth 2021 will be celebrated on Sunday, October 24. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 3:01 am on October 24 and end at 5:43 am on October 25.

Fast and Moonrise Timings

According to Drikpanchang, the moonrise is estimated to be at 8:27 pm. The fast will be observed between 6.36 am and 8.36 pm on Sunday. It will last for a period of 14 hours and 15 minutes.

Puja Muhurat

The puja muhurat for Karwa Chauth katha will last for one hour and 16 minutes and fall between 5:43 pm and 6:59 pm.

Puja Vidhi

According to the Drikpanchang, the day begins with the morning bath. Women eat sargi and take a pledge, known as sankalp, to fast for the well-being of their husband. As per Hindu beliefs, Sargi is offered by the mother-in-law and includes sweets and dry fruits. This is followed by the Karva Chauth puja that is to be held during the puja muhurat.

Women sit in a circle and read the katha and exchange their puja thalis and break the fast after moonrise.