Rakul Preet Singh Celebrated Her First Karwa Chauth With Husband Jackky Bhagnani : "My Everything"

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their first Karva Chauth on Sunday. She shared glimpses of their intimate celebration on Instagram. The post featured the duo dressed in vibrant red ethnic attire. Rakul wore a stunning red and golden suit, while Jackky opted for a red kurta with floral pattern for the special occasion. The actress recently suffered a back injury during her workout session, which is why she was seen wearing a back pain relief belt. In the first photo, the couple stood side by side, gazing into each other's eyes. The next slide captured Rakul looking at Jackky through the sieve. She also shared pictures of her sargi and pooja thali in the carousel post. “My sun, moon, universe, my everything. Happy karva chauth from us to you,” Rakul wrote in the caption.

Back in May, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took a trip to Fiji. Jackky shared a series of pictures from their tropical getaway on Instagram. The images featured Rakul in printed swimwear, while Jackky sported a red vest and black shorts. The first photo captured the couple lost in love, while another showed them posing with the local people. The next slide featured Jackky standing on a boat in an all-pink ensemble. The side note read, "Creating timeless memories at Nanuku that we'll treasure forever, and adventuring through the island's breathtaking wonders hand in hand with my special someone! The ultimate getaway!"

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on February 21. Both of them opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day. The intimate event was attended by the couple's family members and close friends including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also featured Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in important roles. Up next, Rakul will be seen in De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn.