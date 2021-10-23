Karva Chauth 2021: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status That You Can Share

Karva Chauth 2021: Karva Chauth is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals.

Karva Chauth is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which is celebrated mostly in North India. Married women observe nirjala fasts from sunrise to moonrise on this day and pray for the long lives of their husbands. ‘Karva' is an earthen pot while ‘Chauth' translates to four. The festival falls four days after Purnima in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. This year, it's on October 24. On Karva Chauth, women break the fast once the moon appears in the night sky. The husband serves sweets and water to the wife for her to break the fast.

Here are some Karva Chauth wishes, messages, greetings, and WhatsApp status that you can share:

-- We may celebrate Karva Chauth once a year, but I celebrate your presence in my life every day, every minute. Happy Karva Chauth, husband!

-- Let's look at the moon together today. Just the way it shines in the sky, let the love leave a mark of forever in our lives.

-- May the festival of Karva Chauth bring happiness, longevity, peace, and unconditional love into your life.

-- May this Karva Chauth be very special for both of you. May you both remain healthy happy, and immensely in love with each other now and forever. Happy Karva Chauth!

-- Marriage is known as the two-way road where one soul travels with two hearts. Festivals like Karva Chauth help you celebrate this beautiful union.

-- May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring love and peace into your married life. Happy Karva Chauth!

-- On Karva Chauth, let's pray that we will always try our level best to keep this beautiful bond and special friendship lively.

-- May the spirit of Karva Chauth stay with us each day throughout the year. Happy Karva Chauth.

-- May the Almighty bless you both with a happy married life. Let this auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth strengthen the bond between you two.

-- Let the moonlight flood your life with true love, happiness, and peace. Happy Karva Chauth!