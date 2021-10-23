Karva Chauth 2021: 7 Easy, Simple And Beautiful Mehendi Designs You Must Try

Karva Chauth 2021: Mehendi is an integral part of Karva Chauth celebrations.

Mehendi is an integral part of Karva Chauth. From diagonal patterns to contemporary style, women try to get the best henna work on their palms. Days before the festival, women are seen waiting in long queues outside parlours to get the artwork done. Women try various hacks - lemon and sugar juice and clove-infused steam - to get the right hue.

And, if you are among those who don't have that much time in hand to visit a parlour for Karva Chauth, then don't worry. We have listed some easy mehendi designs that you can try at home.

Take a look:

1. Circular designs

Try keeping it simple, yet elegant with a circular mehendi design. Start by adding a filled circle at the centre of each palm. Extend outwards by adding rings. If you want, you can mix it with more patterns. This simple design never goes out of style.

2. Floral patterns

Floral patterns don't have to be difficult. Draw simple flowers at the centre of your palm. Now, add leaves and vines on the sides. For fingers, you can go try net design.

3. Temple design

This form of artwork is a big hit during the festive season. Divide your palm into two parts by drawing an imaginary line. Now, draw two bells on one side. In the next step, you will have to come up with straight lines, which will act as a rope, and join them to the top of the bells. Put up some flowers and stars on the other side to glam it up.

4. Semi-circles

Circles and rings may be too simple for some people. In that case, add variety to the design by drawing semi-circles and filling them with dots.

5. Mesh patterns

Net or mesh patterns are an easy one. Draw criss-cross lines and put heart design on the edges of the boxes. Instead of hearts, you can also go for a leaf or bindi.

6. Contemporary designs

The modern artwork is a hit among women who like to keep it subtle. Just a few circles here and there, and then the dotted lines. You are good to go.

7. Chain designs

Add slim bead-like linking chains between separate elements to amplify the look.