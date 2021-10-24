Karva Chauth 2021: From Quick And Light to Gorgeous Mehendi Designs, Here Are 10 Ideas

Karva Chauth 2021: This full palm design combines feather and floral patterns.

Karva Chauth is a major festival in North India when married women hold nirjala fast, without food or water from sunrise to moonrise. They break the fast only after seeing the moon. On this day, married women pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Traditionally, women have celebrated Karva Chauth to pray for the long life of their husbands. This year, the festival is on October 24.

Women wear new clothes, gather near a water body or on the terrace as they wait for the moon to appear on the night sky. A prominent feature of this festival is mehendi, which women apply on their hands.

The mehendi paste is made up of henna leaves, which are known for their medicinal qualities. While applying mehendi is one of the oldest forms of art, artists have now taken it to new levels, drawing spectacular patterns on the hands of women.

Here are 10 patterns that you can use for Karva Chauth this year:

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2020-11/4shvu3mo_mehendi_625x300_02_November_20.jpg

A simple and ornamental mehendi pattern, The best part is it's free of clutter.

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2020-11/ia7vpe2g_mehendi_625x300_02_November_20.jpg

This gorgeous mehendi design is perfect for Karva Chauth and will never go out of style. Though it covers the entire palm, it's done in neat strokes.

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2020-11/32jaimro_mehendi_625x300_02_November_20.jpg

The design looks elegant and impressive. The best part is it runs up to the elbow.

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2020-11/8ub54tn_mehendi_625x300_02_November_20.jpg

This Karva Chauth opt for a coordinated mehendi design that is soothing for the eyes. It has the perfect balance between a minimalistic and a full-blown design.

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2020-11/udkkq6s8_mehendi_625x300_02_November_20.jpg

Flowers, leaves and chequered patterns are part of this mehendi design. And while you are at it, add a few bangles to take the beauty of the pattern a notch higher.

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2020-11/7r9oip6g_mehendi_625x300_02_November_20.jpg

If you are looking at a very simple and easy mehendi design, go for these effortless circular strokes. Even a beginner can ace it.

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2020-11/5iosdnsg_mehendi_625x300_02_November_20.jpg

This full palm design combines feather and floral patterns. A great option to try out on Karva Chauth.

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2020-11/b0s7ubeg_mehendi_625x300_02_November_20.jpg

The minimalist design is for those who prefer to go light. Sometimes all it takes to create a chic pattern is to keep it as simple as possible.

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2020-11/ffnl6nvg_mehendi_625x300_02_November_20.jpg

It might look like the exact opposite of a simple mehendi design, but it's not that difficult. Look closely, there's a couple pattern in the centre which makes it ideal for Karva Chauth.

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2020-11/k39phckg_mehendi3_625x300_02_November_20.jpg

Another mehendi design that has a couple drawn in between. It also has bold outlines and is neatly done.

We are sure you will absolutely love these designs. If you don't get them right at first, don't lose hope. The art of applying mehendi takes a lot of patience, apart from skill.