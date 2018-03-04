Karti Chidambaram Likely To Be Confronted With Indrani Mukerjea: Sources Indrani Mukerjea had told investigators that she and Peter Mukerjea had met former finance minister P Chidambaram to seek government approval to foreign investment proposals worth around Rs. 300 crore in their company, INX Media.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested from the Chennai airport soon after he returned from the UK. New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, arrested last week on charges of corruption, was taken to Mumbai this morning by the CBI for further questioning. Karti Chidambaram, 46, is accused of facilitating, for a bribe, foreign investment approvals for television company INX Media, when his father was union finance minister.



Sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Karti Chidambaram is likely to be confronted with Indrani Mukerjea, the former co-owner of INX Media and the prime accused in murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. In her statement to the Enforcement Directorate, Ms Mukerjea had brought up the name of P Chidambaram. She and her husband Peter Mukerjea told the Enforcement Directorate that they had met P Chidambaram in North Block when he was the finance minister, to seek government approval to foreign investment proposals worth around Rs 300 crore in their company, INX Media. The couple alleged he had asked them to help his son's business and to "make foreign remittances" for this purpose.



P Chidambaram and his 46-year-old son have denied the allegations, calling it a case of "political vendetta".



The CBI has been given Karti Chidambaram's custody till Tuesday though the agency had asked for two-weeks' custody, arguing that he was not cooperating with the investigation.





The special court in Delhi did not clear the businessman's request for home-cooked food but allowed medicines, a health check-up and to wear his own clothes.



Karti Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday morning from the Chennai airport and brought to Delhi.



He was arrested soon after he returned from the UK, where he had gone on a business trip with permission from the Madras High Court.









