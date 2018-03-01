For Karti Chidambaram, Court Okays Gold Chain, Vetoes Home Food

Mr Chidambaram sat with his son during the hearing and spoke quietly together. Nalini Chidambaram, a senior advocate, was present too.
The court has allowed the 46-year-old businessman to carry his prescription medicines. He has also been allowed to wear his own clothes. When the agency officials insisted that he take off his gold chains, Karti Chidambaram refused, saying he wore them for religious reasons. The court allowed that, but drew the line at allowing him to receive food delivered from home.
As the lawyers from both sides argued the privileges, special judge Sunil l Rana became stern. "Don't fight on trivial matters. Do the job - investigation," he said.
Karti Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday morning from Chennai airport minutes after he returned from UK, where he had gone on a business trip with permission from the Madras High Court.
He is accused of receiving kickbacks in 2007 for getting government clearance for Rs 350 crore foreign investment for television company INX media, using the influence of his father, who was then the Union finance minister. At the time, the company was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.
The former Union Minister and his son have denied the allegations, calling it a case of "political vendetta". They have pointed out that Mr Chidambaram, as Finance Minister in 2013, had first ordered a probe by the Serious Frauds Office into allegations against the INX Group.
