Karti Chidambaram, Accused Of Corruption, Gets Reprieve From Court

Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, cannot be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media money laundering case till March 20, the next hearing of the case, the Delhi High Court today said.The interim relief to the 46-year-old businessman comes a day after the Supreme Court transferred to the Delhi High Court his plea for cancelling summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate. Karti's lawyers had argued that the ED has no jurisdiction to conduct any investigation unrelated to the allegations in the FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI on May 15, 2017.Salman Khurshid, Karti Chidambaram's lawyer and former minister, had said they had asked the Supreme Court, and now the High Court, to cancel the summons by the ED because they anticipated "sequential arrests"."What we did in the Supreme Court was to anticipate sequential arrests, that when you get bail in one matter, then you are picked up in another matter... We wanted that to be clear... because the law doesn't allow that to be done," he had explained.Karti has been in the custody of the CBI since his arrest on February 28. He is currently being produced in a court in Delhi as his three-day CBI custody ends today. The CBI has sought his remand for six more days.Karti Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI last week on charges that he facilitated investment approvals for the INX media group back in 2007 and 2008, using the influence of his father, then Finance Minister P Chidambaram. In return, Karti is alleged to have been paid 700,000 dollars by the two former co-owners of the media house, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.Karti Chidambaram was arrested on his return from the UK at the Chennai airport. He has repeatedly said he was being framed by the agencies at the instance of the government.