"Haven't Given My Password To CBI And Will Not Give": Karti Chidambaram To NDTV Karti was arrested on February 28 on charges that he had facilitated, for a bribe, investment approvals for the INX media group in 2007 and 2008 using the influence of his father, who was then Finance Minister.

Share EMAIL PRINT Karti Chidambaram revealed that he is given curd-based food, and often fruits and milk in jail New Delhi: being investigated by the CBI for corruption, stressed today that he would not turn over his phone password to the CBI, speaking to NDTV as he waited for a court hearing. The son of senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram also complained about the food he was being served in custody.



The CBI had told the court earlier this week that Karti Chidambaram had flatly refused to share the password to his mobile phone.



"I have not given my password to the CBI and will not give it," the 46-year-old businessman said.



"Why should they go through my personal documents and photographs stored in my phone? My phone is of 2016-make and the case is vintage 2008. So they both not connected," he quipped.





Appearing for the CBI, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the court that when asked for his phone password, Karti "virtually says go to hell".



on charges that he had facilitated, for a bribe, investment approvals for the INX media group in 2007 and 2008 using the influence of his father, who was then Finance Minister. Karti is alleged to have been paid 700,000 dollars by the two former co-owners of the media house,



Today, P Chidambaram appeared as a lawyer as the CBI sought more time to investigate Karti in custody.



"I have not been feeling well. I am eating whatever is available in the CBI canteen," Karti told NDTV.





He revealed that he is given curd-based food, and often fruits and milk.





The Delhi High Court today granted him some reprieve. He cannot be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate until the next hearing on March 20, the court said.



