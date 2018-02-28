Karti Chidambaram Arrested: All You Need to Know About The INX Media Case

CBI arrests Karti Chidambaram in for alleged money laundering
New Delhi: In a money laundering case, the Central Bureau of Investigation or the CBI has arrested Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram. The CBI investigating officer has said Karti Chidambaram will be brought to Delhi today and produced in a court. The investigating officer alleged that the agency arrested Karti, after more evidence was found against him taking bribe and a bigger amount of money changing hands. The Congress has claimed Karti's arrest is a "classic case of diversionary tactics...in last 10 days scams worth more than Rs 30,000 crore have been unearthed but the Prime Minister is silent; the party will not be deterred by unleashing of vendetta"
Here are top 10 points of the INX Media case
The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Karti Chidambaram is involved in the case, which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX media.
ED has alleged that approval was granted in 2007, for receipt of funds by INX Media, during the tenure of P Chidambaram as finance minister.
ED has alleged that INX Media violated terms of conditions of the approval; made an investment of 26 per cent in INX News Pvt Ltd.
It included indirect foreign investment and generated Rs 305 crore FDI; and to escape legal action, INX Media entered into a criminal conspiracy with Karti Chidambaram, the ED claims.
CBI says INX media, in its records, said that Rs 10 lakh was given to Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited, which the investigating agency claims, was indirectly owned by Karti. The Chidambarams have denied all allegations.
Based on information about alleged illegal payments made by INX media, CBI filed a separate case against Karti Chidambaram and others.
A separate case was registered by the ED under Enforcement Case Information Report or ECIR against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors
On February 23, the Supreme Court did not stay the summons issued by ED, asking Karti to appear before the ED on March 1
Mr Kapil Sibal who appeared for Karti Chidambaram wanted the summons postponed, saying that his client would reach India on the night of February 28
A new case against Karti Chidambaram based on fresh evidence available may be filed, say CBI sources to NDTV