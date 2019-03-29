India Cancels Meet, Objects To Separatists On Pakistan's Kartarpur Panel

Officials of India and Pakistan had met on March 14 to discuss Kartarpur Corridor

The meeting scheduled between India and Pakistan, to discuss the modalities of opening the Kartarpur Corridor, on April 2 at Wagah border, has been called off. India today summoned the Pakistan envoy and conveyed strong objections over the presence of Khalistani separatists in the panel set up by his country on Kartarpur.

Questioning Pakistan's "intentions", the external affairs ministry said that the presence of people like Maninder Singh Tara, a Khalistani leader and Gopal Singh Chawla, allegedly close to Laskar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, will cause "disharmony."

The government said the Katarpur facility "should not be used for anti-India propaganda" and Pakistan must clearly say how it would like bridge the "substantive gaps" between the two countries on pilgrims' movement to the shrine.

In a statement, the foreign affairs ministry said, "India has sought clarifications from Pakistan on key proposals put forward at the last meeting held in Attari."

The ministry proposed to hold another meeting of technical experts in mid-April to "resolve the outstanding issues at the zero point agreed on at the last meeting."

Reacting to the cancellation of the April 2 meeting, the Pakistan Foreign Office said it "regrets the Indian decision" to cancel the meeting. "Last minute postponement without seeking views from Pakistan and especially after the productive technical meeting on March 19 is incomprehensible," the country's foreign office said on Twitter.

In the last meeting between the officials of the two countries there were "big gaps in positions". India had asked Pakistan to allow 5000 pilgrims a day and 10,000- plus on special days but Pakistan agreed to only 500 -700 pilgrims per day. The latter is also opposed to pilgrims moving on foot to the shrine.

"The Indian government remains committed to realising the long pending demand of the Indian pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib using the corridor in a safe, secure, smooth and easy manner," the statement said.

Last November, India and Pakistan agreed to set up the border crossing, linking Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal across the river Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on November 26 last year laid the foundation stone of the Kartarpur Corridor.

