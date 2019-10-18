Haryana Election 2019: Ex-Haryana Minister, Three-Time MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana Joins BJP

Haryana Election 2019: Kartar Singh Bhadana was given the party's membership at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday morning. He was earlier with the Bahujan Samaj Party.

All India | | Updated: October 18, 2019 20:58 IST
Former Haryana Minister and three-time MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana joins BJP


New Delhi: 

Former Haryana Minister and three-time MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana on Friday joined the BJP.

He was given the party's membership at the Delhi BJP headquarters in the morning today. He was earlier with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Mr Bhadana had contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections against BJP's Narendra Singh Tomar from Madhya Pradesh's Morena. He has been the MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Khatauli and Haryana's Samalka.



