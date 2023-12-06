Rajasthan Tense After Karni Sena Leader Shot, Cops Say Killers Identified

The police have formed multiple teams to find the accused and have announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh

Two shooters, who killed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the chief of the fringe group Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, have been identified by the Rajasthan Police. The accused shot Gogamedi multiple times from point-blank range yesterday at his Jaipur home, after having tea with him.

The two men, who are on the run, have been identified as Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, both of whom have criminal cases registered against them. Police sources said they may have been hired killers and that their arrest will be crucial in solving the case.

Gogamedi had also been named in several criminal cases and the police are exploring whether his killing was a result of an inter-gang rivalry.

The police have formed multiple teams to find the shooters and have announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for any information that leads to their arrest

Director General of Police, Umesh Mishra, formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder, which has sparked tensions in the state. The supporters of the Rajput leader have called a Rajasthan bandh today after he was shot dead in his home.

His supporters blocked the Shipra Path road outside the hospital and demanded that the accused be arrested immediately. Besides Jaipur, protests also erupted in Churu, Udaipur, Alwar and Jodhpur districts.

Rohit Godara, a gangster closely associated with the gang of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, has taken responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post. Godara had earlier threatened Gogamedi, and the Rajpur leader had filed a complaint against the gangster, police sources said.

Godara, who is believed to be hiding in Canada, is also a suspect in the killing of gangster Raju Theth, who was shot dead by four men in Rajasthan's Sikar last year.

Canada-based gangster Brar is a wanted criminal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and various states of the country. He is also wanted for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

Gogamedi and two of his associates suffered bullet injuries in the attack. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. One of the attackers was also shot dead by Gogamedi's aides during a gunfight, police said.