Karnataka Speaker Summons Rebel Lawmakers Tomorrow Amid Trust Vote Row

Here's your 10-point cheat sheet on this big story:
- Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has again appealed to the rebels to return and "expose" the BJP, which is accused by the coalition of trying to draw away lawmakers to seize power. So far, the rebels have rebuffed all overtures from either the Congress or JDS. Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, a former chief minister, was confident that today "will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government".
- The ruling coalition received miniscule relief when Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati directed her party's lone legislator in Karnataka, N Mahesh, to support it. The BJP has accused the government of dragging out its final days using lengthy speeches in the assembly to delay a floor test it is certain to lose after 18 exits.
- The Chief Minister said on Sunday he was "not trying to cling onto power". "My only intention of seeking time for debate on trust vote is to let the entire country know how the BJP, which talks of morality, is trying to subvert the very principles of democracy as well as constitution," he said in a statement.
- The rebel lawmakers, who have stationed themselves at a Mumbai hotel, say they will not attend the assembly under any circumstances. "We thought this government will do good to the state but it did not happen," rebel JDS legislator K Gopalaiah said in a video, flanked by 10 other legislators.
- On Friday, no trust vote took place despite two deadlines from Governor Vajubhai Vala, and the house adjourned after marathon speeches by Mr Kumaraswamy and a few other coalition leaders. Two Independent legislators who have withdrawn support to the Congress-JDS government urged the Supreme Court to order a floor test. The court will take up their petition tomorrow.
- Senior minister and Karnataka Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar claimed HD Kumaraswamy has told the Congress that it can appoint any leader of its choice as Chief Minister to save the coalition, news agency PTI reported. There was, however, no confirmation from the JDS that it has made such a proposal though there were reports earlier that such a suggestion by HD Kumaraswamy was shot down by his father and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda.
- Mr Kumaraswamy on Sunday denied he was getting himself admitted to a hospital to avoid the floor test. "The news of Kumaraswamy being unwell and getting admitted in a city hospital is fake... being spread by those trying to topple the coalition government," said the Chief Minister's Office in a statement. The allegation was mentioned in a joint petition by two independents R Shankar and H Nagesh filed in the Supreme Court.
- HD Kumaraswamy and the Congress had moved the Supreme Court on Friday, accusing the governor of interfering with the assembly proceedings when the debate on the trust vote was underway and sought clarification on its July 17 order, which they said, stopped them from issuing a whip to the legislators.
- Sixteen legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JDS - have resigned in the last two weeks, and two independent legislators have withdrawn their support to the coalition government. One Congress rebel, Ramalinga Reddy, appears to have returned. However, Srimanth Patil, a Congress legislator made his way to Mumbai and his support to the coalition is unlikely. He hasn't resigned and says he is unwell.
- The ruling coalition had 118 members in the 224-member assembly. If the resignations of the 15 legislators who approached the Supreme Court are accepted, the government will be left with 101 members. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators, which is two more than the majority mark of 105.
