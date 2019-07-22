Karnataka Speaker Summons Rebel Lawmakers Tomorrow Amid Trust Vote Row

Trust vote: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has summoned rebel lawmakers on Tuesday

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Karnataka's rebel lawmakers, who have endangered the survival of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular government, have been summoned by the Speaker tomorrow following the ruling coalition's request that they be disqualified. The move to summon them tomorrow indicated that a trust vote may not take place today either, despite growing pressure on the ruling coalition to prove its majority on the floor of the house after multiple resignations.