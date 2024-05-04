Probe Team At Sex Scam Accused MP's Karnataka Home After Fresh Lookout Notice

A special investigation team arrived at Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna's home in Karnataka's Hassan today amid the ongoing probe into the 'obscene videos' case. Earlier today state Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara issued a second lookout notice has been issued against Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna.

"We have issued lookout notices against both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. We had issued a lookout notice to HD Revanna as he may plan to go abroad. But the second notice was given yesterday. They have time until this evening to reply to the notices," said Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara during a media briefing on Saturday.

This development comes after the first lookout notice was issued against HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna when they requested time to appear before the investigation team.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister Deve Gowda, is accused of raping multiple women. He has left the country after the videos surfaced on social media, triggering a huge row in the middle of the general election.