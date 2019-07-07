Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates: "Everything Fine, Don't Worry": Siddaramaiah Amid Karnataka Coalition Crisis

Eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators submitted their resignations to the speaker on Saturday afternoon, while he was not in office.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 07, 2019 13:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates: 'Everything Fine, Don't Worry': Siddaramaiah Amid Karnataka Coalition Crisis

Top Karnataka Congress leader called for an emergency meeting this morning.

New Delhi: 

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today alleged the BJP was behind the political crisis in Karnataka after 11 lawmakers of the Congress-JDS coalition resigned on Saturday. They were flown to Mumbai and herded into a five-star hotel. 

Eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators submitted their resignations to the speaker on Saturday afternoon, while Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was not in office. The chief minister is on a private trip to the US.

The legislators met the governor at the Raj Bhavan before being flown out to a five-star hotel in Mumbai on a private jet. If the resignations are accepted, the coalition will be close to collapse. 

Here are the live updates of Karnataka crisis:


 


Jul 07, 2019
13:18 (IST)
Jul 07, 2019
13:17 (IST)
Karnataka Rebel Lawmakers Flown To Mumbai, Congress Alleges BJP Hand
The BJP is engineering defections to overthrow governments in states ruled by the opposition parties, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said a day after 11 lawmakers of the Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka resigned. It is the BJP who took to Mumbai in a private jet and kept them in a five-star hotel on Saturday night, the party said.
Jul 07, 2019
13:16 (IST)
On Karnataka Political Crisis, State BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa Says Nowhere Related To This
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa today said he is "nowhere related" to the political crisis in the state, a day after 11 lawmakers of the Congress-JDS coalition resigned, plunging the coalition government into trouble.
Jul 07, 2019
13:15 (IST)
What we know until now:
  • 11 Congress-JDS leaders submitted their resignations to the Karnataka speaker's office yesterday claiming that there was friction in the party and urged the governor to accept their resignations.
  • The leaders were then flown to a hotel in Mumbai where they spent the night. 
  • Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa today said he is "nowhere related" to the political crisis in the state
  • Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today alleged the BJP was behind the political crisis in the state and that there were attempts being made to create a divide within the party.

Jul 07, 2019
12:14 (IST)
  • Congress leader and Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar at the residence of JD(S) leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru.
Jul 07, 2019
12:10 (IST)
Karnataka Congress cell chief Mahendra Shinghe arrives at Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai.
Jul 07, 2019
11:58 (IST)
State BJP chief denies party's role in Karnataka political crisis
  • Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa denied his party's role in the resignations of the 11 lawmakers - eight from the Congress and three from Janata Dal Secular.
Jul 07, 2019
11:54 (IST)
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge dismisses rumours
  • Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged the BJP would do everything to exploit the situation in Karnataka and create confusion.
  • He alleged the BJP is engineering defections to overthrow governments in states not ruled by the BJP. 
  • He said that a clear picture will emerge on July 12 when the assembly session starts.
No more content

Trending

Karnataka crisisKarnataka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BudgetUnion BudgetBudget 2019Budget LiveTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyIndia Budget

................................ Advertisement ................................