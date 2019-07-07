Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates: 'Everything Fine, Don't Worry': Siddaramaiah Amid Karnataka Coalition Crisis

Top Karnataka Congress leader called for an emergency meeting this morning.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today alleged the BJP was behind the political crisis in Karnataka after 11 lawmakers of the Congress-JDS coalition resigned on Saturday. They were flown to Mumbai and herded into a five-star hotel.

Eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators submitted their resignations to the speaker on Saturday afternoon, while Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was not in office. The chief minister is on a private trip to the US.

The legislators met the governor at the Raj Bhavan before being flown out to a five-star hotel in Mumbai on a private jet. If the resignations are accepted, the coalition will be close to collapse.

Here are the live updates of Karnataka crisis:



