Karnataka Political Crisis Live Updates: 'Everything Fine, Don't Worry': Siddaramaiah Amid Karnataka Coalition Crisis

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today alleged the BJP was behind the political crisis in Karnataka after 11 lawmakers of the Congress-JDS coalition resigned on Saturday. They were flown to Mumbai and herded into a five-star hotel.
Eight Congress and three Janata Dal Secular legislators submitted their resignations to the speaker on Saturday afternoon, while Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was not in office. The chief minister is on a private trip to the US.
The legislators met the governor at the Raj Bhavan before being flown out to a five-star hotel in Mumbai on a private jet. If the resignations are accepted, the coalition will be close to collapse.
The BJP is engineering defections to overthrow governments in states ruled by the opposition parties, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said a day after 11 lawmakers of the Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka resigned. It is the BJP who took to Mumbai in a private jet and kept them in a five-star hotel on Saturday night, the party said.
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa today said he is "nowhere related" to the political crisis in the state, a day after 11 lawmakers of the Congress-JDS coalition resigned, plunging the coalition government into trouble.
- Congress leader and Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar at the residence of JD(S) leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru.
- He said that a clear picture will emerge on July 12 when the assembly session starts.