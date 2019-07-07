'Nowhere Related To This': BS Yeddyurappa On Karnataka Crisis

BS Yeddyurappa spoke to reporters today.

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa today said he is "nowhere related" to the political crisis in the state, a day after 11 lawmakers of the Congress-JDS coalition resigned, plunging the coalition government into trouble.

The former chief minister's remarks came amid allegations by the Congress that the BJP is engineering defections to overthrow governments in states ruled by the opposition parties.

"You know about the political developments. Let's wait and see. I don't want to answer to what HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah say. I am nowhere related to this," the 76-year-old-year BJP leader told reporters this morning.

As the coalition partners try to salvage the situation in Karnataka, senior Congress leaders including KC Venugopal and Karnataka Congress chief Siddaramaiah held a meeting this morning to discuss the situation.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Siddaramaiah said: "I am in touch with five-six lawmakers. I can't reveal all details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party."

On Saturday, 11 lawmakers of the coalition government - eight from the Congress and three from Janata Dal Secular - had submitted their resignations. Earlier on Monday, two Congress lawmakers had submitted their resignations, which were not accepted.

The Congress and the JDS together have 118 members in the 224-seat state assembly, along with one BSP and one Independent member. The defections will bring its numbers down to 105 and the majority mark in the assembly from 113 to 106.

BS Yedyurappa on Saturday had said the BJP will "explore the Constitutional provisions to form the next government" if the situation arises. The BJP has 105 lawmakers in the Karnataka assembly.

Earlier this morning, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that "the BJP is trying to sabotage non-BJP governments". "They want to weaken regional parties. This is not right... The centre is directly involved in the turmoil," the senior Congress leader claimed.

(With inputs from ANI)

