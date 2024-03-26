Karnataka Minister Says 'Slap Students Who Chant Modi Modi', BJP Hits Back

The Bharatiya Janata Party has filed a complaint against Karnataka minister S Tangadagi for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader sparked a row when he said that students who raise "Modi, Modi" slogans should be slapped.

"Two crore jobs PM Modi promised. Did he give it? They should be ashamed. Those youth supporters of his who chant 'Modi Modi', slap them," Mr Tangadagi said at an election rally in Koppal.

"They (BJP) are now coming with their election campaign. With what face are they seeking votes? If youths ask for employment, they (BJP) ask them to sell pakoda. They must be ashamed. If any students or youths still say 'Modi, Modi', they should be slapped," he added.

Reacting to the Karnataka minister's remark, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that no political party has survived by targetting the youth.

"Congress minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Minister of Culture in the Karnataka government, asks students, who chant slogans in favour of PM Modi, to be slapped… Just because Young India has rejected Rahul Gandhi, again and again, and wants PM Modi to lead the country, Congress will assault them? This is shameful. The contrast can't be more obvious, with Prime Minister Modi investing in Young India and Rahul Gandhi's Congress wanting to slap them," Mr Malviya said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"No political party, which has targeted the Youth, ever survived. The Young carry our collective aspiration and are entrusted with shaping the destiny of our nation," he added.

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission seeking strict action against Shivaraj Thangadagi. In their complaint, the BJP has sought that the Congress leader be barred from campaigning claiming he has violated the model code of conduct.