'Happens In Big City...': Karnataka Minister's Shocker On Sex Assault Video

Amid outrage over a video in which a man is seen groping a woman on a Bengaluru street before running away, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara's comment will likely add to the public anger. Responding to questions over the shocking video, the minister in charge of law and order has said such incidents can occur in a big city like Bengaluru.

The minister has said he has been pressing the city police to improve patrolling. "I keep telling the police commissioner daily to be careful, to monitor all areas through patrolling. This is something I say almost every day. When some incidents happen here and there, of course people's attention will be drawn towards them. The cops are working 24X7. Some incidents happen here and there. In such a big city, such incidents will happen. We will take necessary action according to the law. I have spoken to the commissioner this morning too," he said.

In a CCTV video that has now gone viral, a man is seen following two women in an alley at the BTM Layout neighbourhood. Suddenly, he gropes one of the women while another tries to defend her. The man then flees the spot. The women, terrified by the incident, are seen walking away.

Police have registered a case under sections relating to assault, sexual harassment and stalking. But they do not know the woman's identity because she has not come forward to file a complaint.

The BJP has hit out at the Siddaramaiah government over the incident. The Opposition party has said the viral video has exposed the reality of the city's law and order situation and claimed that Bengaluru is becoming "increasingly unsafe" for women.

BJP spokesperson Prashanth G said, "This is such an insensitive remark. Is he normalising sexual assault and crimes against women? He is shying away from responsibility and doesn't want to be accountable."

BJP MLA and former deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan said the state home minister's remark reflects his helplessness.

"The groping incident is condemnable. The Home Minister's response is disgusting and demotivating. People are losing confidence because of these incidents and statements. His statement shows how helpless he is as a home minister. He should make a responsible statement," said Mr Narayan.