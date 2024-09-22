Karnataka Milk Body Using GPS To Track Ghee For Tirupati Amid Laddoo Row

Nandini is the popular brand of the Karnataka Milk Federation.

Karnataka Milk Federation has installed a geo-positioning system on its vehicles that supply ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Tirupati temple, following a row over substandard 'ghee' used in Tirupati laddus, a top official said on Saturday.

KMF managing director M K Jagadish said the Nandini Ghee supply was restored after the TTD awarded a tender to KMF a month ago.

"We restored the supply of ghee (to TTD) a month ago. We have installed GPS and Geo Location Devices on the vehicles to find where they stop. This is to ensure that nowhere adulteration happens," Jagadish told PTI.

He said the KMF got the contract to supply 350 tonnes of ghee.

"We will supply ghee as and when required," he added.

Citing a lab report on Friday, the TTD stated that there was the presence of 'lard' (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee.

TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao said lab tests have revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board was in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied 'adulterated' ghee.

