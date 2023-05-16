Live Updates: Congress Huddle In Delhi As Karnataka Wait For Next Chief Minister

Karnataka Live Updates: Congress may announce the name of the next Karnataka chief minister today.

The suspense over the new Karnataka chief minister has intensified with two hopefuls - state chief DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah - in New Delhi today to discuss the issue with the party's national leadership. Siddaramaiah reached Delhi yesterday evening, while Mr Shivakumar is expected to arrive later today.

Mr Shivakumar is locked in an intense power struggle with Siddaramaiah over who will lead the government, after the Congress stormed to power by winning 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

Amid speculations about the number of MLAs supporting him and Siddaramaiah for the post, Shivakumar on Monday said his strength is 135, as it was under his leadership, the party won 135 seats.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Karnataka government formation:

May 16, 2023 09:36 (IST) DK Shivakumar leaves for Delhi, says he was asked to come alone

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, engaged in an intense competition with Siddaramaiah over the post of Chief Minister, left for Delhi on Tuesday morning.



"Congress party General Secretary has instructed me to come alone, I'm going to Delhi alone. My health is good," Shivakumar told reporters outside his residence before leaving for the airport.





May 16, 2023 09:06 (IST) Karnataka Tussle: Wish Siddaramaiah "All The Best", Says DK Shivakumar

The Karnataka cliffhanger just got a fresh twist with state party chief DK Shivakumar, one of the two contenders for the Chief Minister's post, also announcing a trip to Delhi.

