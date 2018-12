Karnataka Leaders Seek Mekedattu Dam Construction, Protest At Parliament

Lawmakers from Karnataka shouted slogans like "We want Mekedattu project".

Karnataka lawmakers cutting across party lines today staged a protest inside Parliament complex seeking construction of the Mekedattu dam on the Cauvery, an issue opposed by Tamil Nadu's DMK and AIADMK that have been disrupting proceedings in both Houses.

To counter the protest by the Tamil Nadu parties, lawmakers from Karnataka, including from the Congress and the BJP, came together and demonstrated in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex.

The two Tamil Nadu parties have been holding placards and protesting in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to voice their opposition to the Mekedattu project, for which the Centre has already given Karnataka clearance to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

The parties have been stalling Parliament proceedings for more than a week, demanding justice for farmers who are expected to be affected by the proposed construction of Mekedattu dam.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Outside, lawmakers from Karnataka shouted slogans like "We want Mekedattu project" and held up placards that read "Karnataka wants discussion not disruption", "Politics create problem, Mekedattu gives solution" and "We want Government of India to respect Supreme Court verdict".

Over a dozen lawmakers participated in the agitation, including Shobha Karandlaje, Prahlad Joshi and G M Siddeshwara from the BJP, Jairam Ramesh, D K Hariprasad, Rajeev Gowda, D K Suresh and Dhruva Narayan from the Congress as well as JD(S)' Shivarame Gowda.

Union Ministers Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Seetharaman, Ananth Kumar Hegde and Ramesh Jigajinagi were not present in the protest.

"Our Tamil Nadu friends should show some sympathy towards us. We are asking for surplus river water from Cauvery that gets wasted flowing into the sea. That water will be stored for the drinking water purpose only. It is Karnataka's legitimate demand," former prime minister and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda told reporters after the protest.