Karnataka Leaders Condole Sushma Swaraj's Death

Nation mourns today the loss of one of the strongest leaders: BS Yediyurappa on Sushma Swaraj's death

Cutting across party lines, leaders from Karnataka condoled the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on Tuesday night.

Former prime minister HD Devegowda tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the sad demise of former Union minister, ex-CM of Delhi Sushma Swaraj Ji. A loss to our Nation. May God give her family the courage to bear this pain."

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa too expressed his deep sorrow.

He tweeted, "Nation mourns today the loss of one of the strongest leaders and finest spokespersons India has seen. Her work as the MEA has been impeccable and as a politician she inspired many women to enter politics. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted, "I'm shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj Ji. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to her family and loved ones."

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said he was deeply shocked to know that former Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj was no more.

Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda, Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre and many senior leaders joined lakhs of mourners to Express their grief.

