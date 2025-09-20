Karnataka Government Sets Up SIT To Probe Mass Voter Deletions In Aland Constituency

The Karnataka government on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of large-scale deletion of voters from electoral rolls in Kalaburagi district's Aland constituency during the 2023 assembly polls.

The move follows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims that a significant number of voters were removed in Aland segment during the 2023 elections and that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was protecting the "vote chors." The SIT will be headed by Additional Director General of Police (CID), who will be assisted by two Superintendent of Police rank officers Saidulu Adavath and Shubhanwita.

The development comes after Aland MLA B R Patil lodged a police complaint stating that 6,670 voters across 256 polling stations were unlawfully removed from the electoral rolls.

Subsequent verification by the election officers revealed that applications were submitted for deletion of 6,018 voters, of which only 24 were found to be valid and legally processed, the MLA was quoted as saying in a government order.

The remaining 5,994 applications were allegedly filed using different mobile numbers, without the knowledge of the concerned voters, and with mala fide intent.

The SIT has been vested with police station powers under Section 2(U) of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and tasked with investigating all related cases across Karnataka.

It will use available CID and local police resources and submit its report to competent courts.

The report will also be forwarded to the state government.

