Karnataka Gives Rs 10 Crore Aid To Cyclone-Hit Odisha

Cyclone Fani killed 41 people in Odisha. (File)

The Karnataka government has contributed Rs 10 crore to cyclone-hit Odisha for relief assistance to the affected people, an official statement said today.

"The amount (Rs 10 crore) is being credited to the bank account of the Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Bhubaneshwar," said the statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Forty-one people have been confirmed killed due to Cyclone Fani in Odisha. It made landfall in the state on May 3 as a Category 4 storm, leaving behind a trail of devastation in the coastal areas.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy condoled the deaths and wished the speedy restoration of normal life.

