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Karnataka Farmer Hits Official With Slipper Over Delayed Compensation

The farmer was upset over what he claimed was unequal treatment and repeated delays in processing compensation-related matters.

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Karnataka Farmer Hits Official With Slipper Over Delayed Compensation
The situation created a commotion inside the authority office.
Bagalkot:

A farmer in Karnataka's Bagalkot district assaulted a Town Development Authority staff member with a slipper over delays and alleged discrimination in compensation disbursement on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Town Development Authority office, where Basappa, a farmer displaced due to a delay in compensation, reportedly lost his temper and struck a first-division employee, identified as Ankad, with a slipper.

The farmer was upset over what he claimed was unequal treatment and repeated delays in processing compensation-related matters. Frustrated after being allegedly made to wait on multiple occasions, Basappa confronted the official, leading to a heated argument.

The verbal altercation soon escalated, with both individuals reportedly grabbing each other by the shirt before the farmer resorted to hitting the employee with a slipper.

The situation created a commotion inside the authority office before others intervened to bring the situation under control. 

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