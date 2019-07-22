Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: Speaker Summons Rebel Lawmakers Tomorrow

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has summoned rebel lawmakers on July 23

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has summoned rebel lawmakers at 11 am tomorrow after a request by the ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition sought to disqualify them, amid a row over trust vote. This move indicates that a trust vote may not take place today.

No trust vote was held last week despite two deadlines on Friday set by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was "not trying to cling onto power". "My only intention of seeking time for debate on trust vote is to let the entire country know how the BJP, which talks of morality, is trying to subvert the very principles of democracy as well as constitution," he said in a statement.

The ruling coalition had 118 members in the 224-member assembly. If the resignations of the 15 legislators who approached the Supreme Court are accepted, the government will be left with 101 members. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators, which is two more than the majority mark of 105.

Here are the live updates on the crisis faced by Karnataka coalition.