Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: Speaker Summons Rebel Lawmakers Tomorrow

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has summoned rebel lawmakers at 11 am tomorrow after a request by the ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition sought to disqualify them, amid a row over trust vote. This move indicates that a trust vote may not take place today.
No trust vote was held last week despite two deadlines on Friday set by Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was "not trying to cling onto power". "My only intention of seeking time for debate on trust vote is to let the entire country know how the BJP, which talks of morality, is trying to subvert the very principles of democracy as well as constitution," he said in a statement.
The ruling coalition had 118 members in the 224-member assembly. If the resignations of the 15 legislators who approached the Supreme Court are accepted, the government will be left with 101 members. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators, which is two more than the majority mark of 105.
Here are the live updates on the crisis faced by Karnataka coalition.
- Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar issues notice to rebel lawmakers, summons them at 11 am tomorrow after petition by ruling coalition to disqualify them
- Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa along with BJP legislators arrived at Vidhana Soudha.
- The legislators are being brought in by bus from the various resorts they were being kept at.
- Security has been beefed up around Vidhana Soudha and Raj Bhavan road.
- BJP lawmakers who are staying at a hotel in Bengaluru started their morning with a feel-good group yoga session before they headed out for the assembly.
- In visuals, the lawmakers are seen stretching their arms up in the air on the wide, green lawns of Ramada Hotel. In another yoga posture, they are seen putting their hands on their ears.
- Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy appealed the rebel legislators to return and "expose" the BJP during the debate in the House, but they ruled out attending the session.
- Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday denied he was getting into a hospital to avoid the floor test in the state Assembly on Monday.
- "The news of Kumaraswamy being unwell and getting admitted in a city hospital is fake and based on rumours, which is being spread by those trying to topple the coalition government," said the Chief Minister's office in a statement.