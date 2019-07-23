Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: "All Related To Court," Says Speaker On Time For Rebel Legislators

The coalition plunged into crisis after 16 lawmakers resigned and two independents withdrew support.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 23, 2019 11:17 IST
Speaker turned down HD Kumaraswamy's request for more time for trust vote. (File)

New Delhi: 

The JDS-Karnataka coalition has a fresh deadline to prove majority in the assembly. Speaker KR Ramesh on Monday said the HD Kumaraswamy should face the trust vote by 6pm today. 

After the state assembly was adjourned close to midnight amid chaos over the trust vote, Mr Kumar said: "I do not want this 11 pm thing again. Everyone has health conditions." He has turned down the chief minister's request  for more time. 

Here are the live updates on Karnataka crisis:


Jul 23, 2019
11:17 (IST)
Replying to a question on a letter by the rebel legislators, who have sought four weeks to appear before the speaker, KR Ramesh told news agency ANI: "It is all related to court proceedings. It will all be dealt with in the court."

Jul 23, 2019
11:07 (IST)
They Don't Have Numbers: BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje
BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje told news agency ANI: "They don't have the numbers. They're a minority government. Legislators are in Mumbai. They don't want to come. Let's see what happens by this evening. Confident that this government will definitely go. This isn't a people's government. People are upset, MLAs are upset."
Jul 23, 2019
11:05 (IST)
BS Yeddyurappa, who said on Monday he wanted the trust vote by midnight, and other BJP legislators arrived at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru this morning. 

Jul 23, 2019
11:02 (IST)
Today Is The Last Day Of HD Kumaraswamy Government: BJP Leader
BJP leader J Shettar this morning told news agency ANI: "Today is the final day for this government. We believed yesterday was the last but because of the 'milapi kushti' between ruling party and others, they postponed it for one day. We'll see what happens and if division of votes take place this govt will definitely be defeated." 

