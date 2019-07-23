Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: 'All Related To Court,' Says Speaker On Time For Rebel Legislators

The JDS-Karnataka coalition has a fresh deadline to prove majority in the assembly. Speaker KR Ramesh on Monday said the HD Kumaraswamy should face the trust vote by 6pm today.
After the state assembly was adjourned close to midnight amid chaos over the trust vote, Mr Kumar said: "I do not want this 11 pm thing again. Everyone has health conditions." He has turned down the chief minister's request for more time.
The coalition plunged into crisis after 16 lawmakers resigned and two independents withdrew support. The BJP has accused the Chief Minister of delaying the trust vote in hopes of reprieve from the Supreme Court.
Here are the live updates on Karnataka crisis:
BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje told news agency ANI: "They don't have the numbers. They're a minority government. Legislators are in Mumbai. They don't want to come. Let's see what happens by this evening. Confident that this government will definitely go. This isn't a people's government. People are upset, MLAs are upset."