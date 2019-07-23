Karnataka Crisis Live Updates: 'All Related To Court,' Says Speaker On Time For Rebel Legislators

Speaker turned down HD Kumaraswamy's request for more time for trust vote. (File)

The JDS-Karnataka coalition has a fresh deadline to prove majority in the assembly. Speaker KR Ramesh on Monday said the HD Kumaraswamy should face the trust vote by 6pm today.

After the state assembly was adjourned close to midnight amid chaos over the trust vote, Mr Kumar said: "I do not want this 11 pm thing again. Everyone has health conditions." He has turned down the chief minister's request for more time.

The coalition plunged into crisis after 16 lawmakers resigned and two independents withdrew support. The BJP has accused the Chief Minister of delaying the trust vote in hopes of reprieve from the Supreme Court.

Here are the live updates on Karnataka crisis: