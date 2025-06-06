Breaking News Share Twitter

Karnataka Cricket Body Challenges Stampede Case FIR In High Court

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Friday approached the High Court for an urgent hearing against the First Information Report (FIR) filed against it in connection with the recent stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, during Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s IPL victory celebrations earlier this week.

In their writ petition, KSCA president Raghuram Bhat, secretary A. Shankar and treasurer E.S. Jairam sought quashing of the FIR that was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, on Thursday.

The High Court is scheduled to hear the matter at 2.30pm.

The development came amid police's efforts to trace and arrest Shankar and Jairam, who have gone missing ever since the FIR was registered in the case. Earlier in the day, police said four people, including an RCB official, were arrested but the two KSCA officials were not found in their houses.

According to sources, Shankar is a close confidant of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Eleven people were killed and more than 50 were injured in the stampede that broke out when a large number of people thronged to the stadium to participate in the RCB's first ever victory celebrations on Wednesday. More than 60 people were injured in the incident.

According to the police, Nikhil Sosale, the head of marketing for RCB, was among those arrested on Friday. He was on his way to Mumbai when he was arrested from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, at around 6.30am.

Nikhil Sosale (extreme right), head of marketing for RCB, was arrested on Friday.

Mr Sosale handles all promotional activities of the RCB and is the main link between the players and the franchise. He also handles the team's social media handles.

The remaining arrested people are members of event management company DNA Entertainment Private Limited - Sunil Mathew (Vice President, handles IPL events for DNA), Kiran and Sumanth.

Police said the arrests were made during an overnight operation carried out by the Central Crime Branch under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshay. The accused are likely to be handed over to the Crime Investigation Department today.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and several other senior police officials in connection with the incident.

The state government's action came amidst an all-out attack by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which has demanded the resignations of Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar.

Earlier, Mr Shivakumar turned emotional while talking about the tragedy and said that Bengaluru has lost its image due to the incident.