'Congress Won't Change Karnataka Chief Minister For Now': Sources

The Congress is in wait-and-watch mode in Karnataka and there are no immediate plans to name a new Chief Minister, sources told NDTV Tuesday morning, as a bitter power struggle plays out between Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, and threatens the stability of its government.

The party's priority, sources said, is to ensure governance.

Party sources told NDTV there is no plan, at this time, to replace Siddaramaiah with Shivakumar, or DKS, but a cabinet reshuffle and changes in the party's state leadership structure are possible options.

The issue driving this unrest is Shivakumar making a play for Siddaramaiah's job.

The two squabbled over the top job after the 2023 election. A disgruntled DKS had to settle for the deputy's post after the party's central leadership made its choice. He was allowed to remain boss of the state unit as compensation; a compromise that violated the party's 'one man, one post' rule.

During the post-poll talks in 2023 there were rumours of a deal that would see Siddaramaiah and DKS hold the chief minister's post for 2.5 years each. Those rumours were rubbished by the party and the two leaders, but DKS loyalists have made multiple references to that 'deal' in recent weeks.

In September it will be 2.5 years since Siddaramaiah became Chief Minister, a point underlined by one of DKS' loyalists, Basavaraju Shivaganga, who told reporters, "Let's talk about this after December..."

DKS himself has often played down his chief ministerial ambitions.

But MLAs loyal to him are now pressing for a change in leadership amid allegations of 'rampant corruption' - such as the MUDA land scam - and 'a collapsed administration' under Siddaramaiah.

Sources said DKS has been urging his loyalists to speak out.

The plan, it appears, is to put pressure on the Congress to make that switch.

To that end, sources close to DKS said he is not keen on a cabinet reshuffle as a solution because this could rob him of support from within the government. Unsurprisingly, Siddaramaiah is believed to be in favour of a reshuffle, since that will allow him to induct his loyalists and see out his tenure.

Troubleshoooter Surjewala Dispatched

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala was sent to Karnataka to restore balance; he is expected to meet MLAs loyal to DKS - who are clamouring for a 'change' in leadership - later today.

Sources told NDTV Mr Surjewala had been given two targets on this visit.

The first is to subdue those dissenting MLAs. The second is to gather critical political intel ahead of a future leadership change, which suggests the Congress has not completely ruled out that option.

He will also speak to other dissatisfied members of the Congress' Karnataka unit.

Overall, Mr Surjewala has been told to sense the mood - in the Siddaramaiah and DKS camps - with respect to that leadership change, and will take the information gathered back to Delhi.

In Delhi the Congress' 'high command' - i.e., party boss Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, among others, will decide the next step in this riveting political saga.