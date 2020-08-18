Karnataka Congress 'Patronised' Radical Outfits: Roshan Baig

Roshan Baig was expelled from Congress for ''anti- party'' activities (File)

Expelled Congress leader R Roshan Baig has alleged that the party in Karnataka had patronised "extreme radical" organisations for over a decade and that MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, targeted in recent mob fury, was a victim of SDPI's "violence".

A former state minister, he also claimed the "tacit understanding" was now backfiring on the Congress.

"The Karnataka Congress patronised extreme radical organisations like SDPI for over a decade and I had raised voice against this from the day one," he claimed in a statement posted on his Twitter handle.

His charge was dismissed by Charamarajpet Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, who sought to turn the tables on him, hinting the former had an understanding with the SDPI and was trying to distance himself from the outfit now.

Mr Baig, who has been expelled from Congress for ''anti- party'' activities, claimed he had been requesting a ban on these organisations but to no avail.

His allegations come at a time when the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has come under the Police radar with the arrest of four of its members for alleged involvement in the August 11 violence at K G Halli and D J Halli areas over a social media post by Mr Murthy's nephew.

Mr Baig, a former Shivaji Nagar MLA, also slammed the Congress for "not backing" its two MLAs Tanveer Sait and Mr Murthy "even when they were direct victims of the SDPI's violence".

Mr Sait was stabbed at a function in Mysuru a few months ago while Mr Murthy's house was reduced to ruins by the rioters on August 11.