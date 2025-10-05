Olympic Gold Medallist Puts $1.2 Million Mansion On Sale: "I Can't Make A Living"

Olympic figure skating champion Oksana Baiul is selling her $1.2 million Shreveport mansion and moving back to Las Vegas amid a divorce from her longtime husband. Baiul, who won the gold medal for Ukraine in the 1994 Winter Olympics at the age of 16, announced the news on social media, revealing that she was unable to make a living in the city. Baiul and her 10-year-old daughter are now moving back to Las Vegas, where she previously lived. In Las Vegas, she is set to work within the Vegas Golden Knights organisation.

"Thank you, Shreveport !!! House is for sale, moving back to Las Vegas … I love u all. I am sorry it didn't work out," Baiul wrote on Facebook.

The sale comes after a period of personal challenges for Baiul, including the start of divorce proceedings from her husband, Carlo Farina, in the summer of 2025. She had initially purchased the Shreveport, Louisiana, home in 2022.

Baiul had also hoped to open a skating school in Shreveport, but those plans never materialised. In the Facebook post, she further explained, "I came here to create some things, but they did not come to fruition... I have to go where the ice exists. I can't make a living in Shreveport. Unfortunately, I can't. I do love all the people here. I came for a reason, and it did not happen."

Following her gold medal win at the 1994 Winter Olympics, Oksana Baiul relocated to Simsbury, Connecticut, and trained at the International Skating Center of Connecticut. She later moved to various cities in the US, eventually settling in Pennsylvania, where she met her husband, Carlo Farina. Oksana Baiul and her husband Carlo Farina moved to Louisiana in 2022, buying the property for $600,000.

On September 20, Baiul listed the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home for $1,195,000, announcing her plans to relocate to Las Vegas. The 1925 Georgian Italianate mansion, designed by architect Edward F. Neild for an oil baron, has been meticulously restored over the past three years. The Fairfield Avenue estate features a grand entrance, seven fireplaces, a gated driveway, six garages, and an outdoor fountain, sitting on a 1.3-acre plot.

Baiul called her home "the most beautiful mansion in all of Shreveport" and shared insights into her life. "I've made all of the money in the world, lost all of the money in the world. I've been married, now I'm divorced. But, if you fall down on the ice, can you imagine how many times I had to fall down and get up?", she told KSLA.

