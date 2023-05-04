2016 Olympic Gold Medallist Tori Bowie Dies At 32

Tori Bowie died at the age of 32.

Tori Bowie, an American sprinter and long jumper who won three Olympic medals and two world titles in the sport, died at the age of 32, as per a report in The Guardian.

Ms Bowie was found dead at her Orlando, Florida, home after the sheriff's office reported going there "for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from for several days." The department further declared that Ms Bowie's death was not being investigated as suspicious.

Her management agency, Icon Management, took to Instagram and wrote, "We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion...a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends and everyone that loved her. As the story continues to develop, we ask that you please respect our privacy."

IOC President Thomas Bach said in a tweet, "Shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Olympic gold medallist Tori Bowie. In this moment of grief, let me express my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. The sports world has lost a true champion."

At the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the sprinter took home three medals- gold in the 4x100-meter relay, silver in the 100-meter relay and bronze in the 200-meter race. She also bagged the gold medal in the 100-meter race and the 4x100-meter relay at the 2017 World Championships. The World Athletics Championships in 2019, where she was placed fourth in the long jump, was her most recent major international competition. Her last official competition was in June 2022.

As per the outlet, Ms Bowie was born and brought up in Mississippi. Prior to realising that she had a gift for the track, she played basketball as a youngster. She became more successful in college after receiving an athletic scholarship at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she won both the indoor and outdoor long jump national titles in 2011.