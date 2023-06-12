Karnataka Congress MLA Drives Bus, Terms Reports Of Crash 'False'

Karnataka Congress MLA Roopakala M Shashidhar seen driving a dus.

A Karnataka Congress MLA drove a bus to inspire women during the launch a free bus service scheme for women in the state. Roopakala M Shashidhar, the MLA from Kolar Gold Fields, termed the reports of her crashing into people as "false news and rumour".

"The bus did not crash into anybody or any vehicle," the MLA told NDTV.

The MLA, with scores of women behind her, is being directed by a uniformed state bus driver on how to maneuver the vehicle, showed a video. The driver can be seen helping the MLA change gears.

The Congress legislator drove the vehicle for about 100 metres. A thousand people were present around the bus.

Though the Congress leader claims she knows driving, she doesn't have a licence to drive a heavy vehicle, which constitutes a violation.

The Karnataka government on Sunday launched a free travel scheme for women on state-run buses under "Shakti Yojane".