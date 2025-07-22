Chilling Moment Roof Of Double Decker Bus Ripped Off By Bridge, Passengers Left Screaming

A shocking incident occurred in the UK's Manchester when a double-decker bus collided with a low bridge, tearing off its roof and injuring 15 people, with three suffering serious injuries. Dramatic doorbell camera footage captured the terrifying moment the bus's top deck was ripped off as it attempted to pass under the bridge. As per the BBC, the bus crash occurred at the junction of Barton Road and Trafford Road in Eccles, Salford, around 3 pm BST. North West Ambulance Service said 15 people were treated at the scene and then taken to hospital. Three people sustained serious injuries, with one in critical condition.

Here's the video:

Witness Accounts

An eyewitness told the Manchester Evening News that he heard "screaming" moments after the bus collided with the bridge. Another witness, Szymon Hundz, recounted that he and his girlfriend were in their flat overlooking the road when the crash happened. His girlfriend witnessed the bus pass under the bridge and saw two people fall from the top floor onto the ground. Mr Hundz described hearing a loud, explosion-like sound. He and his girlfriend rushed down to assist, bringing chairs, water, and searching for medical supplies from neighbours while waiting for paramedics. Mr Hundz also witnessed one man having a seizure and many others with bleeding heads.

Local resident Stacey Morley, who lives near the crash site, stated that this incident marks the third or fourth time a bus has collided with the same canal bridge. "It was horrific, I'm still in shock. I just feel sorry for the people and their families," she said.

Witness Josh Tyldesley said the roof of the bus had been "completely ripped off". " I saw a woman or a man lying at the back of the bus. I've never seen an emergency presence like it," he said.

Other witnesses said they saw people with head injuries, and that there were lots of children on the bus. A social media post from local traffic police showed a similar bus crash at the same location in April 2023.

Greater Manchester's transport commissioner, Vernon Everitt, announced an immediate and urgent investigation into the crash. He said, "First and foremost, our thoughts are with everyone on board the bus. Our absolute focus has been on supporting emergency services in their response, with some people treated at the scene and some taken to the hospital. An immediate and urgent investigation into the circumstances is underway, and we are working closely with the investigation team at Greater Manchester Police and the bus operator, Stagecoach."