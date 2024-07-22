Karnataka Cabinet Gives Nod To Resolutions Against NEET Exam, Delimitation

The cabinet is also said to have cleared the 'Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024'.

The Karnataka Cabinet that met on Monday night under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given its approval for adopting three resolutions, including one against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), PTI reported quoting official sources.

The other two resolutions are said to be against 'One Nation, One Election' and delimitation of constituencies for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The resolutions are likely to be tabled during the ongoing legislature session, probably on Tuesday itself, the sources said.

The cabinet is also said to have cleared the 'Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024'.

A four-member committee led by former chief secretary B S Patil, formed to restructure the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, submitted its report to the government earlier this month.

In the draft bill, the committee is said to have proposed the creation of a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) with planning and financial powers to govern the city, and it also provides for multiple corporations and makes provision for up to 400 wards.

Amid the ongoing controversy on NEET, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had recently urged the Centre to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, and allow states to conduct their own entrance tests.

The High-level Committee on Simultaneous Elections constituted under the chairmanship of Former President Ram Nath Kovind had submitted its report on 'One Nation, One Election' to President Droupadi Murmu in March.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the census and delimitation processes will begin soon after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)