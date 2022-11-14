Karnataka BJP MP Threatens To Bulldoze Bus Stand, Claims It's A Mosque

Pratap Simha is not new to communally charged controversies.

A Karnataka BJP MP has courted controversy for saying he will bulldoze a bus stand because it looks like a mosque. Pratap Simha, who represents the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, said that he will himself bulldoze the bus stand, which is on the Mysuru-Ooty Road, if the administration doesn't get it done.

"I've seen it on social media. The bus stand has two domes, a big one in the middle and a small one beside it. That's a masjid only. I've told engineers 3-4 days time is there. If not, I'll only bring JCB (excavator) and demolish them," he said.

Mr Simha is not new to communally charged controversies. When the state's hijab ban led to massive protests recently, he had asked the students wearing the hijab to go to 'madrassa' for which the government has set aside funds, instead of going to a school.

"Everyone comes to college to be able to secure a good job, but these students want to come to college to sport their hijabs. If you want, you (students) wear a hijab or a burkha or a skull cap or pyjamas. But, don't go to school, go to a madrassa then. Respecting your sentiments, the government has set aside funds for the running of madrassas. You visit them," he had said.

When the state's Opposition leader said that "shawls" are new while Hijab has been in practice for several years, Mr Simha said that Siddaramaiah can be "Sidda'Rahim'aiah".

Mr Simha had also slammed the Karnataka government's birthday celebrations of Tipu Sultan starting in 2015. He had said that Tipu Sultan could be a "role model only for Islamists" and that the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was "encouraging Jihadists" in the state.

He had in 2019 posted a derogatory article against multilingual film actor Prakash Raj, which he had later "regretted" and withdrew his comments from Twitter and Facebook "unequivocally."

The then Mysuru MP had made personal attacks on social media against Prakash Raj's family and his career, following which the actor had filed a defamation case.