Ahead Of Ayodhya Event, Dalits Stop BJP MP From Entering Karnataka Village

BJP MP Pratap Simha was stopped from entering a village in Karnataka's Mysore district - the village had supplied the stone used to sculpt the Ram Lalla idol to be installed in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya this afternoon - by Dalits who accused him of having neglected them for the past decade.

Mr Simha is a two-time Lok Sabha representative from the area - he won the seat in the 2014 and 2019 general elections - was also accused of making derogatory statements about Dalits.

Visuals showed the BJP leader - with a saffron scarf around his neck - confronting an angry mob shouting in Kannada. Furious villagers had to be dragged away by Mr Simha's police escort. The local MLA, GT Devegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular), which is an ally of the BJP, was also present.

One man, in a light green shirt, was particularly vociferous in his protests and had be to physically restrained; at one point the man even had a hand wrapped around his neck and he was pulled away.

Both Mr Simha and those around him appeared to be arguing, and later appealing, to the man to let him through but with little success. In fact, the man in the green shirt seemed to get angrier.

"You haven't done anything. We have done everything. We also respect Lord Ram. Please get out," the man says to Mr Simha.

In a major embarrassment to #BJP MP Pratap Simha, villagers stopped him from participating in the #Pooja in #Karnataka's Mysuru, claiming he is anti dalit and that he never visited this village before. This is where the rock was sourced for the statue of #LordRam. pic.twitter.com/sRok8v9Gdf — Pratiba Raman (@PratibaRaman) January 22, 2024

The arguments continue for two minutes with tempers rising on both sides. About 150 seconds into the video a disgruntled Mr Simha gives up and walks away, only for the lead protester to follow and continue the argument. The BJP MP turns around to face his critic and raises his hand, appearing to try and calm him down before a policewoman intervenes and escorts Mr Simha into his vehicle.

Pratap Simha then gets into his car - a Toyota Innova - and drives away.

Mr Simha's abortive visit to the Mysuru village came hours before the 'pran pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a mega spectacle to be headlined by Prime Minister Modi, and for which thousands of high-profile celebrities, including those from abroad, have been invited.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates |PM Modi To Conduct Consecration Ceremony

The event has drawn a sharp political divide ahead of a general election due in less than three months, with the opposition having slammed the ruling BJP for politicising a religious event.

Also, at least two shankaracharyas - the most important Hindu religious leaders - will not be present for the Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya, citing failure to follow norms and a "political angle" to the event.

NDTV Explains | Shankaracharyas "Won't Attend" Ram Temple Event, What Do They Say?

Mr Simha was also in the news last month after it was found that his office had written to the Lok Sabha Secretariat to request for visitors' passes for two men.

READ | Big Change In Parliament Security After Breach: CISF Replaces Delhi Police

The two - Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan - and four others triggered a major security scare inside Parliament, popping smoke cans inside and outside the building as part of a political protest.

READ | BJP's Prathap Simha On Why His Office Issued Passes To Parliament Breach Accused

The BJP leader - who came under heavy fire from the opposition - met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to clarify his position and that of his office. He said the father of one of the men had approached him for a pass, so his son could experience the new Parliament, and that he had made the request.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.