Karnataka Auto Drivers Fight Over Rs 500, Attack Each Other With Rods

RR Nagar Police said all four people involved in the fight have been arrested.

Read Time: 1 min
Karnataka Auto Drivers Fight Over Rs 500, Attack Each Other With Rods
A screengrab of the video that has gone viral.
Bengaluru:

A violent clash erupted between two auto drivers when their vehicles collided in Bengaluru on Monday. 

According to sources, an altercation initially broke out between Abhi and Prasanna after their autos collided. When Abhi asked Prasanna for Rs 500 over the alleged damage caused to his vehicle, the latter refused to give the money.

The two drivers then attacked each other using rods lying nearby. They were subsequently joined by one of their aides, respectively. 

A viral video of the fight shows two men covered in blood. 

RR Nagar Police said all four people involved in the fight have been arrested. The remaining two have been identified as Seena and Santosh.

Police said a probe is underway.

Karnataka, Bengaluru
