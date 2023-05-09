PM's Open Letter To People Of Karnataka Day Before Polls

"The dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream," the PM wrote.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued an open letter to the people of the state.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 with the ruling BJP aiming to break a 38-year-old anti-incumbency factor in the state to win a second consecutive term.

"You have always showered me with love and affection. It feels like a divine blessing to me," PM Modi's letter reads. "In our 'Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal', we Indians have aimed to make our beloved country a developed nation. Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to realise its vision.

"India is the fifth-largest economy. Our next aim is to reach the top three. This is possible only when Karnataka rapidly grows to become a $1 trillion economy."

On Saturday, PM Modi held a 26-km roadshow in Bengaluru as part of the BJP's aggressive campaigning in the state as it looks to tackle a challenge mounted by Congress, led by heavyweights DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, and the JD(S) fronted by HD Kumaraswamy.

In his letter, the PM highlighted his party's commitment to Karnataka and its people.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka received over Rs 90,000 crore annually as foreign investment under the BJP government. It was just around Rs 30,000 crore under the previous government," the PM wrote. "We want to make Karnataka No.1 in investment, industry and innovation and No.1 in education, employment and entrepreneurship."

Out of the 5.2 crore eligible voters in Karnataka 9.17 lakh will vote for the first time.

Addressing the concerns regarding rural and urban infrastructure, transport and jobs, the PM wrote, "The BJP government will continue to work to create next-gen urban infrastructure in Karnataka, modernise transport, raise the quality of life in rural and urban areas, and create opportunities for women and youth."

"The dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream," the PM wrote.

In a separate video message, PM Modi also urged the people of Karnataka to vote on election day to make the state "No. 1".

The BJP has fielded 224 candidates, the Congress 223 while the JD(S) has fielded 207. Voting for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will commence on May 10 and the counting of the votes will be done on May 13.