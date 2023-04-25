Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At PM For 'Dig My Grave' Comment

"There won't be anyone in this country who doesn't want our PM's good health," she said.

Taking a strong exception to Narendra Modi's comments that the opposition party wants to "dig his grave", Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said there won't be anyone in this country who doesn't want the Prime Minister's good health and that he has a long life.

Calling such statements "strange" and questioning whether it is an election issue as it is being used during the campaigning, she called on the people of the state to ensure this election is not about PM Modi or any other leader, irrespective of their party.

"I have seen BJP leaders come here and speak strange things. I heard the Prime Minister saying that opposition leaders want to dig his grave, what kind of talk is this? There won't be anyone in this country who doesn't want our Prime Minister's good health and that he has a long life," she said.

Addressing a public meeting here, as part of the party's campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls, she said, "But, I want to ask you (people)- is this an election issue? They raise strange issues, but why don't they speak about you? Why don't they speak about price rise, unemployment, talk about taking you forward?" Hitting out at the Congress members, who had purportedly raised the 'Modi teri khabar khudegi' (Modi your grave will be dug) slogan, PM Modi had on several occasions during his campaigning in Karnataka has asserted that people, instead, are chanting 'Modi tera kamal khilega' (Modi, your lotus will bloom).

"I want to tell you that it is your duty to ensure that this election is centred around your issues. This election is not about Modi ji. This election is not about any leader, irrespective of the party they are from. This election is about your Karnataka, it is about your pride, your daily life, which has been destroyed by their loot," Ms Vardra said.

If the people of Karnataka fail to realise that this election is about them, the future of their children, and to save their state and culture, "you will be making a big mistake", she said.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Minister HC Mahadevappa, and MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah among others were present.

