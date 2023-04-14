Karnataka BJP Minister Returns Day After Quitting Politics Over Denied Ticket

He said he was grateful the party for the opportunities given to him all these years. (File)

Karnataka Fisheries Minister S Angara, who had announced his decision to quit politics after he was denied ticket to contest from Sullia assembly segment, retracted his statement on Friday saying he will campaign for BJP candidate Bhagirathi Murulya.

Addressing reporters in Sullia, S Angara, a six-time MLA from the constituency in Dakshina Kannada district, said his abrupt reaction was out of disillusionment after the denial of ticket. He will campaign for the party candidate in Sullia, he said.

S Angara also said he has changed his mind and was grateful the party for the opportunities given to him all these years.

"I was given ticket to contest several times from the Sullia constituency. I have not indulged in any corruption or shown discrimination towards anyone in my political career," S Angara said.

With S Angara's change of mind, two leaders of BJP in the coastal region who revolted against the party, have gone back to their home turf. Earlier, Raghupati Bhat MLA, who was denied ticket for Udupi and openly expressed his anger, had also later come forward to campaign for the new party candidate there.

