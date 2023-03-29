Karnataka Election Schedule Live: Poll Panel To Announce Dates At 11.30 am

The schedule for the Karnataka assembly elections will be announced by the election commission today. The poll panel in a notice said that the dates would be announced at 11.30 am. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24.

The BJP currently has 119 MLAs in the Karnataka assembly, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

With months to go for the Assembly elections, the political parties including the ruling BJP, Congress and ally JD(S) began the spate of allegations and counter-allegations, with the latter attempting to corner the government over the issue of corruption.

The BJP government, being led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also putting in efforts to return to power and stressing on the Kannadigas issue, reservation to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities by scrapping a religion-based reservation for the Muslim community, a decision which the state government took recently.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Karnataka assembly election schedule:

Mar 29, 2023 09:46 (IST) Karnataka Elections: Congress Look To Overthrow BJP

Congress and its allies are riding high on anti-incumbency and several corruption allegations against the BJP as they fight to return to power.





Mar 29, 2023 09:32 (IST) Karnataka Congress Chief Throws Currency Notes At Rally

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the 'Praja Dhwani Yatra' organized by Congress in Srirangapatna. (28.03) pic.twitter.com/aF2Lf0pksi - ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

Mar 29, 2023 09:31 (IST) Karnataka Election Dates To Be Announced At 11.30 am

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly electionstoday. The poll body will announce the date at 11:30 am.

Mar 29, 2023 09:24 (IST) Karnataka Assembly Term Ends On May 24

The term of the Karnataka assembly ends on May 24. The BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats in the Assembly