Poll Body To Announce Karnataka Election Date Today

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24.

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections today.

The poll body will announce the date at 11:30 am.

The BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats in the Assembly that will go for polls by May. Out of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, the ruling BJP has set a target of winning at least 150. Meanwhile, the Congress and the JD(S) have announced their first lists of 124 and 93 candidates respectively.