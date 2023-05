'BJP Will Contribute To Karnataka As A Constructive Opposition': Minister

"The BJP Karnataka thanks every voter for supporting us," said the minister. (FILE)

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will play the role of a constructive opposition in Karnataka, where the party is set to lose power to Congress in the Assembly polls.

Congress crossed the halfway mark, as per the trends by the Election Commission, and is well poised to form the government in Karnataka.

Responding to the trends, which showed Congress leading by a huge margin, the Union Minister said, "This is a celebration of democracy. The BJP Karnataka thanks every voter for participating in these elections and for supporting us."

"I personally and the leadership here want to thank every Karyakarta of the BJP who have worked very hard during the elections. We will contribute to our state and our people as a constructive opposition," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the results of the Karnataka Assembly polls as a "stepping stone" to the Lok Sabha election slated next year.

"The result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election. I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated and I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become PM of the country," Siddaramaiah said.



"It is a mandate against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. The PM had come to Karnataka 20 times, no PM in the past campaigned like this," Siddaramaiah said.

Commenting on the results of the May 10 Assembly elections, he said that the party will cross 130 seats.

"We will cross 130 seats also, it is a big victory of the Congress party. The people of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP government. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation 'Kamala'. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped as well in the enthusing cadre of party," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah also tweeted. "This is a victory for a secular party!! People of Karnataka wanted a stable government that delivers as promised, and hence have given the mandate for Congress!!"

