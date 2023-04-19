Watch: AAP's Raghav Chadha Plays Drum During Karnataka Campaign

Flanked by traditional drummers, Raghav Chadha was seen trying his hands at the instrument.

A roadshow and a drum session were a part of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's day in Bengaluru today. Mr Chadha was in Karnataka's capital to campaign for the AAP candidates for the upcoming polls in the southern state.

Tried my hand at the drum today while campaigning for AAP's Pulikeshi Nagar candidate, Suresh Rathod.@AamAadmiParty#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023pic.twitter.com/dV0Rk6bDtF — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 19, 2023

The star campaigner for AAP also led a massive roadshow for the party's Pulikeshi Nagar and Chickpet Assembly candidates. "Absolutely thrilled to be in Karnataka today. A big thank you to the people of Karnataka for a warm welcome!" he tweeted.

He also attacked the BJP-led government in the state using the "40% commission" charge.

"People of Karnataka want change. They want to overthrow 40% commission government and want to install a 100 per cent honest government," he said.

They want to overthrow 40% commission govt. & want to install a 100% honest govt. @AamAadmiParty#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023pic.twitter.com/zNuVMc1G78 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 19, 2023

The 40 per cent commission government charge has been haunting the Basavaraj Bommai government since last year when a contractor died by suicide in Udupi and accused former state minister KS Eshwarappa of taking a 40 per cent commission for some work he had done. He was sacked as a minister in April but was given a 'clean chit' by the Karnataka police for lack of evidence.

The AAP has said it will field candidates in all the 224 Assembly segments in the State, where Assembly elections are due in May.

The Karnataka assembly polls will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.